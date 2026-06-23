NEET UG re-exam 2026 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam answer key 2026 will soon be announced, the candidates can check and download re-NEET answer key PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out this week, by June 28, as per previous years' trends.
How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026
The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link
- NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out.
How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026
- Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
- Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document PDF
- Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
NEET re-exam result date 2026
NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET re-exam result 2026 once announced, candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
The past year trends showed that NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days, in 2025, NEET re-exam was held on May 4 and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5 and the result got declared on June 4, while re-exam conducted on June 23 and the result were declared on June 30.
NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years
- 2025 - June 14
- 2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.
- 2023 - June 13
- 2022 - September 7
- 2021 - November 1.
For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links