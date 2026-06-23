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NEET UG re-exam 2026 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

NEET re-exam answer key 2026: NEET re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out this week, by June 28. Know how to download re-NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in.
How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in. Image Source : File
New Delhi:

 The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam answer key 2026 will soon be announced, the candidates can check and download re-NEET answer key PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out this week, by June 28, as per previous years' trends. 

How to download NEET re-exam answer key 2026  

The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET re-exam answer key 2026 link 
  • NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save NEET re-exam answer key pdf and take a print out. 

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026  

  • Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link
  • Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
  • Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections
  • Upload answers and supporting document PDF
  • Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit
  • Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

NEET re-exam result date 2026 

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET re-exam result 2026 once announced, candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. 

The past year trends showed that NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days, in 2025, NEET re-exam was held on May 4 and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5 and the result got declared on June 4, while re-exam conducted on June 23 and the result were declared on June 30.  

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years 

  • 2025 - June 14 
  • 2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30. 
  • 2023 - June 13 
  • 2022 - September 7 
  • 2021 - November 1. 

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.  

Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links 

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