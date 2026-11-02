NEET-UG may continue in pen-and-paper mode as southern states oppose exam overhaul: Report

New Delhi:

The Centre's proposed examination reforms, being formulated by the Nilekani panel, have hit a roadblock amid strong reservations from southern states. As a result, NEET-UG 2027 may continue to be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode, despite the controversy surrounding the 2026 paper leak, according to an Economic Times report.

Exam reform likely from 2028-29 academic cycle

The comprehensive examination reforms are now likely to be implemented from the 2028-29 academic cycle onwards, after a consensus is reached with the states.

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) has divided its recommendations into two categories — long-term measures to be implemented from the 2028-29 cycle and immediate measures outlining the roadmap for 2027. The latter is likely to include continuing the pen-and-paper format alongside computer-based testing (CBT) for NEET-UG.

Under the proposed arrangement, the examination could be conducted in multiple shifts in the CBT format, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), while the pen-and-paper option may also be retained across multiple shifts. The JEE examination structure, meanwhile, will remain unchanged in 2027, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) having already notified the schedule and format.

Aim to shift NEET-UG to CBT mode

While the long-term objective is to shift NEET-UG to the CBT mode and eventually introduce Computer Adaptive Testing, a gradual transition over the next two to three years, along the lines of JEE, is being considered. The phased approach is aimed at familiarising students with CBT while allowing states to develop the necessary examination infrastructure for a complete transition, according to the Economic Times report.

The concerns have emerged following the receipt of more than 54,000 suggestions and feedback submissions by the HPTF, along with strong opposition from several southern states.

The Nilekani panel, which has until January 2027 to submit its report, will begin a series of meetings with senior leadership in several southern states this week. It will subsequently consult other states to build a pan-India consensus on the proposed examination reforms, the report said.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala raised objections

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have reportedly raised the strongest objections, particularly over the potential impact of CBT on rural students, the need to give greater weightage to school board marks and the lack of equivalence among different education boards. Parents and members of the public have also raised similar concerns.

Tamil Nadu is learnt to have shared findings from the 2021 Justice AK Rajan Committee report, which examined the impact of NEET on the state. The report found that NEET-UG admissions were less favourable to Tamil-medium students, government school students, state board students and candidates from disadvantaged categories.

Other states have also called for greater weightage to school board scores, along with appropriate mechanisms for normalisation and equivalence. Concerns have been raised that students from boards other than CBSE may be at a disadvantage, as NEET-UG and JEE examinations are largely aligned with the CBSE syllabus.

The possible impact of a shift to CBT on rural and marginalised students, particularly due to the digital divide between rural and urban areas, has also been flagged. Suggestions have been made to introduce practice tests and familiarisation sessions before NEET-UG transitions to the computer-based format, the report said.

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