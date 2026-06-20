NEET UG candidate in Nagpur gets exam centre in Abu Dhabi: Major NTA glitch hours before re-test

Nagpur:

Fresh questions have been raised over the National Testing Agency's (NTA) preparations for the NEET re-examination after a student from Nagpur was allegedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite opting for centres within Maharashtra.

The candidate, identified as Abdullah Mohammad Talib, was left shocked after receiving his admit card, which assigned him an exam centre in Abu Dhabi. His parents were equally stunned, as the development came amid heightened scrutiny over the conduct of the NEET examination following the paper leak controversy.

According to the family, Abdullah had selected Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara as his first three preferences for the re-examination centre. However, all three choices were reportedly ignored, and he was instead allotted a centre abroad.

The incident has caused anxiety for the family, which immediately contacted the NTA helpline to lodge a complaint. Officials reportedly acknowledged that the issue may have resulted from a technical error and assured the family that the matter was being investigated.

The NTA is expected to issue a revised admit card after completing the verification process, officials said.

The episode is being seen as a major administrative lapse and has once again put the examination authority under scrutiny at a time when it is striving to restore public confidence in the NEET examination process.

NTA acknowledges error, calls it a glitch

Following the complaint, the NTA reportedly admitted that the incorrect allotment was caused by a technical error. The agency assured the student's family that the issue would be rectified and a fresh admit card with the correct examination centre would be issued after verification.

The incident has prompted authorities to advise candidates to carefully review their admit cards and immediately report any discrepancies related to personal details, examination centres or other critical information.

The RE-NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Candidates must carry their admit cards along with all required documents to their allotted examination centres.

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