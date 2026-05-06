NEET UG answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download and raise objections

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key 2026 will be released soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per previous years' trends, candidates can expect their NEET answer key to be released by May 8. NEET UG answer key 2026 once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET was held on Sunday, May 3.

The students can check and download NEET answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET answer key pdf link. NEET answer key pdf will be available for download, save NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET answer key 2026 PDF link

NEET answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on NEET answer key 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET UG paper analysis 2026

NEET was analysed as moderately difficult. As per candidates and experts, Physics was analysed as tough, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

NEET result date 2026

NEET result 2026 is likely to be out in June. The candidates can check and download NEET UG scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET paper analysis 2026: How was NEET paper? check answer key, result date