NEET-UG 24: SC dismisses plea for review of verdict refusing to direct re-examination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

NEET-UG 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking a review of the August 2 verdict wherein it had refused to allow a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination. The top court also turned down the request for an open court hearing on the matter.

The plea was filed by one Kajal Kumari. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that there was no error in its verdict.

"There is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established. The review petition is, therefore, dismissed,” held the bench in its October 22 order, made available recently.

Earlier on August 2, the Supreme Court said it couldn't order holding of the NEET-UG 24 afresh as no sufficient material on its record indicated a systemic leak or malpractice, compromising the integrity of the examination.

"...sufficient material is not on record at present which indicates a systemic leak or systemic malpractice of other forms. The material on record does not, at present, substantiate the allegation that there has been a widespread malpractice, which compromised the integrity of the exam. To the contrary, an assessment of the data shows there are no deviations which indicate that systemic cheating has taken place," read the top court's order.

The apex court had also expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed panel -- headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Radhakrishnan -- constituted to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), and recommend examination reforms.

As the remit of the panel had been expanded, the top court said the committee would submit its report on various measures to rectify deficiencies in the examination system.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: PM Vidyalaxmi: Students with family income of upto Rs 8 lakh to get education loans upto Rs 10 lakh