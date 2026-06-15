NEET UG 2026 refund update: NTA to credit exam free directly to candidates' bank account, warns against scams

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an update regarding the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, assuring candidates that all eligible refunds will be credited directly to the bank accounts submitted and verified on the official examination portal.

The clarification comes amid increased scrutiny of the refund process following reports of cyber fraud attempts targeting NEET aspirants.

The agency said that accurate and verified banking information will help prevent delays in the refund process and ensure that eligible candidates receive their refunds without complications. In a social media post on X, the NTA said, "All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal. Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid any delay."

NTA also announced that candidates who were unable to update their information or inadvertently submitted incorrect account details will be given another opportunity to make corrections after the examination. "Those who are facing issues in updating bank details or filled incorrect information, will get another chance after the examination to fill correct details," it added.

NTA warns against scams

The NTA has issued an advisory cautioning candidates and their parents against cyber fraud and phishing attempts related to the refund process. The agency urged students to stay alert to fraudulent calls, text messages, emails, social media messages, or suspicious links claiming to expedite, verify, or facilitate refunds.

NTA warned that scammers may impersonate officials to obtain sensitive financial or personal information and advised candidates not to share such details with anyone. "Beware of fraudulent calls, messages, or links claiming to "expedite" or "verify" your refund. NTA never asks for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs, or any payment to process a refund," the agency said.

"For any queries, candidates may contact the official NTA helpdesk. http://neet.nta.nic.in and http://nta.ac.in," it added.

How to verify your bank details?

Here is a step-by-step guide to verify your bank details:

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Log in using your application number and password/date of birth

Go to 'Bank Account Verification'

Check and verify your details, such as account number, IFSC code, and account holder name

Confirm and save the correct details

Also Read: NEET UG re-exam 2026: Delhi, Punjab; check list of states offering free ride for NEET aspirants

Also Read: NEET UG re-exam admit card 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download