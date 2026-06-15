NEET UG 2026 re-exam: NTA launches portal to report fake websites, paper leak claims

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated portal for students, parents, coaching institutes, and the public to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content, or fraudulent activities related to the NEET (UG)-2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

To ensure the integrity, transparency, and fairness of public examinations, NTA has enabled the platform for reporting fake websites, paper leak claims, and other suspicious activities related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

In a post on social media, the NTA stressed that no individual has access to the question paper before the examination and advised aspirants to rely only on official sources for updates. "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a 'leaked paper' offer, or someone posing as an NTA official, report it. We've got your back," the agency said.

What to report

The NTA has urged candidates to immediately report any suspicious activity related to the examination, including:

Unauthorised websites, social media accounts, or messaging channels claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2026 question paper or answer key Individuals or groups claiming to provide examination content, leaked papers, or guaranteed results in exchange for money or other consideration Persons impersonating NTA officials, examination functionaries, or government representatives Any other activity or content intended to mislead, defraud, or create panic among candidates and their families.

Where to report

The NTA has asked candidates to report suspicious activities through its dedicated reporting portal and reminded them to verify all examination-related information only through the official NTA and NEET websites.

"Users can submit details regarding the nature of the incident, the platform or channel where it was observed, the date and time of occurrence, and upload supporting evidence such as screenshots, links, or documents, wherever available," it said.

Reports may be submitted through the dedicated portal available at: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026/

Alternatively, such information may also be shared through the official NTA websites, namely https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/

NTA to monitor fake news

The agency further said that it no individual, institution, or platform has access to NEET (UG)-2026 question papers prior to the conduct of the examination. "Any claims suggesting otherwise are false and misleading. Candidates and parents are strongly advised not to engage with, disseminate, or act upon unverified information circulating on social media or messaging platforms and to rely solely on official communications issued by NTA," it said.

NTA, in coordination with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit and relevant law enforcement agencies, will monitor and take appropriate action against misleading and fraudulent activities relating to NEET (UG)-2026. "Information concerning misleading content related to the Government of India may also be reported to PIB Fact Check through WhatsApp/helpline at +91 8799711259 or via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in," it added.

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