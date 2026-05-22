NEET UG 2026 fee refund link yet to get activated at neet.nta.nic.in; know how to apply

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 refund link which was to be activated on May 21 is yet to go live on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who wish to apply for NEET fee refund can do so on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates need to submit bank details to claim a refund of NEET UG exam fee.

NEET UG held on May 3 was earlier got cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Re-NEET will be held on June 21, 2026. As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

For re-NEET 2026, no additional examination fee will be levied, as per NTA. The candidates do not have to pay any additional exam fee for NEE re-exam 2026.

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency.

The candidates who wish to appear for re-NEET UG can download the admit card on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download re-NEET admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-test hall ticket link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Re-NEET hall ticket will be available for download

Save re-NEET admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on re-NEET, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews re-exam preparedness, orders action against fake news