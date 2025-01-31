NEET UG 2025 registration process likely to commence today? | Check full details here

Follow us on Image Source : NTA (X) NEET UG 2025.

NEET UG 2025: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will open shortly on the official website at 'neet.nta.nic.in'. As per multiple media sources, NEET registration for 2025 will commence on January 31 (Friday).

Once the link for NEET UG registration 2025 is available, students can apply for NEET UG 2025 through the registered website. To apply for NEET UG 2025, candidates must click the NEET registration 2025 link on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Looking at past year trends, in 2024, the application process took place between February 14 to March 16. The exam was held on May 5. Whereas in 2023, the registrations took place between March 6 and April 6, 2023, and the examination was conducted on May 7.

How to register for NEET UG 2025?

When the application window starts, students who wish to register for NEET UG 2025 can do the online process. They can register for the same by following the guidelines given below-

Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in. Press on the NEET UG 2025 application link. Enter the NEET UG 2025 application form and pay the registration fee. Send the application form. Download and save the registration form for future use.

APAAR ID not mandatory for NEET UG registration

Registration for NEET UG 2025 does not require an Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID, despite having previously urged candidates to update their Aadhaar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID.

Exam pattern for NEET UG 2025

NTA notification stated, "It is clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available in the information bulletin soon".

The format of the NEET 2025 exam has changed significantly. The exam has been reduced from 200 to 180 minutes and the total number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. Furthermore, all of the questions are now required after the optional ones were eliminated. NEET 2025 will take place in a single day and shift using the traditional pen and paper mode.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will consist of 90 questions in biology and 45 questions in chemistry and physics.

NEET-UG will continue to be conducted in 'pen and paper mode'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the medical entrance exam NEET-UG in pen-and-paper mode for now.

"As decided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the NEET-UG shall be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (OMR-based) in a single day and shift," a NTA notice said. NTA also clarified that the exam will be conducted in a single day and a single shift.

"MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing Courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 are required to qualify for NEET (UG). The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year B.Sc. Nursing course," the notice added.

Notably, the NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. More than 24 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, which was held at 4,750 different centres located in 571 cities throughout the country on May 5, 2024. The demand for switching to computer-based test (CBT) mode for NEET came following the alleged paper leak controversy last year.

According to the high-level panel headed by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan, it proposes multi-session and multi-stage testing, the development of secure and accessible testing centres, mobile testing units for remote areas, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

While NEET was under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was also cancelled last year as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. The CBI is probing both matters.