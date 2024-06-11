Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
  NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking to cancel exam over alleged paper leak today

There have been calls from several quarters for a re-exam alleging that the grace marks awarded to make up for the loss of time at six exam centres have led to the inflation of marks and tampered with the chances of other candidates.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2024 8:40 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Supreme Court today will hear a petition seeking to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam over alleged paper leak. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter. The matter is highlighted amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.

On Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.

"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference.

"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

ALSO READ | NEET-UG 2024: Govt sets panel to re-examine results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks, says NTA

 

