NEET re-exam: Govt plans major reforms to prevent paper leaks, says Dharmendra Pradhan | Exclusive Interview

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam for over 20 lakh candidates was held on Sunday, June 21. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in an exclusive chat with India TV, has hailed every government organisations, teachers, officials, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their involvement in conducting such a large exam successfully within 38 days after the paper leak incidents on the NEET exam held on May 3, 2026.

How did the NEET re-exam 2026 become successful?

"Two and a half lakh people are involved in conducting the NEET re-exam. The government has taken rigorous physical and digital tracking to curb any incident of paper leak," said the minister. Regarding controversy on using the Indian Air Force, Pradhan said, "Taking cognisance of weather conditions and safety of the question papers, the IAF is used to transport NEET re-exam papers across 5,440 exam centres in India."

Pradhan said that the government is taking major reforms to prevent incidents of paper leaks from now on. "The NEET paper will be held in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode from next year to minimise human intervention and secure the confidentiality of question banks."

"When protectors turn perpetrators"

The NEET paper leak has caused huge mental pressure to over 20 lakh aspirants and defamed the country on a global platform, said Pradhan. The NEET paper was leaked as some section of teachers who should be protectors became perpetrators. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to take strong legal action against the "compromised" teachers, and their properties will be confiscated," he said.

Pradhan's take on Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Pradhan terms Congress and Rahul Gandhi's behaviour as "irresponsible and immature." "Congress and Rahul Gandhi were busy defaming NTA and the government. Rahul Gandhi's protest campaign days before the NEET re-exam showed his irresponsible nature, as such a campaign caused mental instability among students before the exam."

"Due to the Congress rally in Bangalore on the day of the exam, candidates were unable to reach the exam centre on time and missed the paper," said the minister.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

The NEET re-exam result for 2026 is likely to be out next month, by the end of July. For the NEET re-exam result 2026, once announced, candidates can check and download the scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21, for around 23 lakh aspirants.

The past year's trends showed that the NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days. In 2025, the NEET re-exam was held on May 4, and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5, and the result got declared on June 4, while the re-exam was conducted on June 23, and the result was declared on June 30.

For details on the NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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