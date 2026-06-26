NEET re-exam answer key 2026: Check last date to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam answer key 2026 has been released and is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates also got opportunity to raise objection on answer key, the last date to raise objection on answer key is June 28.

The candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question to raise objection on answer key. "The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by June 28 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the website neet.nta.nic.in during the challenge window period," NTA release read.

How to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key. To raise objection on NEET re-exam answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, password

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The NEET re-exam result 2026 once announced, candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The past year trends showed that NEET result was announced within 40 to 45 calendar days, in 2025, NEET re-exam was held on May 4 and the result got announced on June 14, within 41 calendar days. In 2024, the NEET exam was held on May 5 and the result got declared on June 4, while re-exam conducted on June 23 and the result were declared on June 30.

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years

2025 - June 14

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.

2023 - June 13

2022 - September 7

2021 - November 1.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | When will NEET UG re-exam result 2026 be out? Check re-NEET scorecard links, login credentials