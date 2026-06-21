NEET re-exam 2026 concludes; fate of nearly 23 lakh aspirants set to be decided next month

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam has been concluded, around 23 lakh aspirants appeared for re-NEET held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm today, June 21. Apart from India, NEET re-exam was held at an abroad exam centre in Riyadh.

NEET re-exam 2026 paper analysis

The difficulty level of NEET re-exam 2026 was analysed as moderate. As per the students, Physics was tough, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

How to check scores through re-NEET answer key 2026

The candidates can also check scores through unofficial answer key available on various portals. To check scores, candidates need to download unofficial answer key from portals. Visit the portals having NEET re-exam answer key and click on re-NEET unofficial answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit alternative portals having NEET re-exam answer key

Click on NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf link

NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET re-exam unofficial answer key pdf and take a print out.

NEET re-exam answer key release date

NTA is likely to release NEET re-exam answer key by June 28. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objections on NEET re-exam answer key PDF

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Now, choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay NEET re-exam answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NEET re-exam answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET UG re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

For details on NEET UG re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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