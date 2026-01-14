Advertisement
NEET PG Counselling Cut-off lowered to below zero percentile for reserved categories

NEET PG Counselling Cut-off: The cut off for General/ EWS category was reduced from 276 to 103. General PwBD- 255 to 90, SC/ST/OBC- 235 to -40.

NEET PG cut off for SC/ST/OBC reduced from 235 to -40.
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has slashed the cut off for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025) cut-offs after lowering the qualifying percentiles. As per NBEMS, the qualifying percentile for General/ EWS was reduced from 50th to 7th percentile, General PwBD- 45th to 5th percentile, SC/ST/OBC- 40th to 0 percentile. The cut off for General/ EWS category was reduced from 276 to 103. General PwBD- 255 to 90, SC/ST/OBC- 235 to -40. 

\