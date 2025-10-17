Advertisement
NEET PG counselling registration 2025 live updates: The candidates who wish to apply for the round one of NEET PG counselling can do so on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Check details of NEET PG counselling 2025.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET PG counselling round one registration 2025 has started, the candidates who wish to apply for the round one of NEET PG counselling can do so on the official website- mcc.nic.in

To apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in and click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link. Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit. Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a print out.  

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply at mcc.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link 
  • Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents 
  • Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit 
  • Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

There will be four rounds of counselling- round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round.  

  • 1:47 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET PG counselling registration 2025 Live Updates: Documents required

    1. Allotment Letter issued by MCC
    2. NEET PG admit card
    3. NEET PG result/scorecard
    4. MBBS all Mark Sheets
    5. MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate.
    6. Internship Completion Certificate.
    7. Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate).  
  • 1:37 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round one registration live updates: How many rounds in NEET PG counselling

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round one registration live updates: How to apply at mcc.nic.in

  • 1:32 PM (IST)Oct 17, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET PG counselling 2025 registration live updates: Round one registration begins

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round one registration has started, the candidates can apply for NEET PG counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in.  

