Live NEET PG counselling 2025 registration live updates: MCC NEET PG round one registration begins at mcc.nic.in NEET PG counselling registration 2025 live updates: The candidates who wish to apply for the round one of NEET PG counselling can do so on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Check details of NEET PG counselling 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET PG counselling round one registration 2025 has started, the candidates who wish to apply for the round one of NEET PG counselling can do so on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

To apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in and click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link. Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit. Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a print out.

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply at mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link

Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents

Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit

Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

There will be four rounds of counselling- round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round.