NEET PG counselling 2025 dates soon at mcc.nic.in; Know how to apply - details here NEET PG counselling 2025 dates: The candidates can check the NEET PG counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in, once released. NEET PG counselling registration will commence soon on the MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG counselling schedule and dates. The candidates can check the NEET PG counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in, once released. NEET PG counselling registration will commence soon on the MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

There will be four rounds of counselling- round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round. Candidates willing to appear in these rounds can check the detailed schedule below

To apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in and click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link. Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit. Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a print out.

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply at mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link

Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents

Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit

Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

What documents are required for NEET PG counselling 2025?

Candidates who are allotted seats through the counselling procedure will have to report to their allotted colleges to confirm their admission. The candidates will have to carry the following list of original documents while confirming their admission.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC NEET PG admit card NEET PG result/scorecard MBBS all Mark Sheets MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate. Internship Completion Certificate. Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate).

For details on NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.