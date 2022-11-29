NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy result released; check on mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022 NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Provisional Result Released

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The stray vacancy result was awaited by the candidates. Now, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the result on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can now check and download the result from the official website. Please note that to raise the objection the counseling committee has provided the time till 05:30 PM today. Students must note that the stray result that is released is provisional.

As the stray vacancy result is only indicative in nature and subject to change, students have been provided a short period to raise the objection. The official notice released by the Medical Counseling Committee states that the provisional result is for MD, MS, DIPLOMA, MDS and PG DNB Courses.

How to check and download Stray Vacancy Provisional Result of NEET PG Counselling 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the PG Counselling.

Step 3. On the bulletin, click on the link 'Stray Vacancy Provisional Result of NEET PG Counselling 2022.'

Step 4. Save and Download the result.

Step 5. Raise objections till 05:30 today, if you have any.

Further, the official notice reads 'any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 29.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final.'' In this round students can't claim any right over the allocated seats.

After the declaration of the final result, students have to approach the allotted college or institute. The official notice of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) reads 'The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.'

