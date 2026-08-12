NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 OUT at natboard.edu.in; know how to download

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) city intimation slip 2026 has been released, the city intimation slip link is available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in. NEET PG city slip login credentials are - user ID and password. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on August 30.

The candidates can check and download NEET PG city slip on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download NEET PG city slip PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on NEET PG city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials - user ID and password. NEET PG city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG city slip pdf and take a print out.

How to download NEET PG city slip pdf at natboard.edu.in

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET PG city slip pdf link

Use user ID and password as the required login credentials

NEET PG city slip PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET PG city slip pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET PG city slip will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam city, exam centre address, other details. The candidates should note that city slip should not be considered as admit card. NEET PG admit card will be available for download on August 27, as per NBEMS notification.

How to download NEET PG admit card at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG hall ticket once released, the candidates can check and download admit card on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download NEET PG hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - natboard.edu.in and click on NEET PG hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - user ID and password. NEET PG hall ticket will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET PG hall ticket PDF link

Use user ID and password as the login credentials

NEET PG hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET PG admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on NEET PG 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

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