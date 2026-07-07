NEET fee refund 2026 window to close today; 8.29 lakh confirm bank details

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund window to be closed today, July 7. As per NTA, a total of 8.29 lakh (8,29,510) candidates have so far confirmed their bank details. The candidates who wish to apply for NEET fee refund process can do so on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in till 11:50 pm today.

NEET fee refund 2026: How to apply

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Login to your NEET portal with required credentials

Click the refund link

Submit your bank account details

Once done, take a print out to be used for further reference.

NEET fee refund 2026: Things required

Account Holder Name IFSC Code Account Number Bank Name Cancelled cheque (optional).

NEET UG re-exam result date 2026

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July 20, the candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, password. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET re-exam final answer key date 2026

NEET re-exam final answer key is expected to be released by July 20. The candidates can check and download re-NEET final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

To download NEET re-exam final answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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