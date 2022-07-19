NEET 2022: 5 women arrested for forcing girl students to remove innerwear, say police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

NEET 2022: Five women who forced girl students in Kerala to remove their innerwear to appear for NEET were arrested on Tuesday, informed police.

The women were on NEET exam duty held in an educational institute in Kerala were arrested for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing for the test held on Sunday, police said.

Police told that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case.

While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

Earlier today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident in Kollam where a NEET aspirant was asked to remove her bra.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Education through various media reports that an incident allegedly happened in one of the Centres of NEET(UG)- 2022 near Kollam district in Kerala," the ministry said.

Accordingly, a fact-finding committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail.

"Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee which will visit Kollam," a senior MoE official said.

The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kollam district lodged a police complaint on Monday, alleging that his daughter had followed the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which does not state anything about innerwear and she was asked to remove her bra to be allowed to write the exam.

