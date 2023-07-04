NEET 2023 racket: Delhi police arrests AIIMS students for duping medical students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi police busts racket promising to qualify NEET exam

NEET 2023: The Delhi Police has busted a racket run by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) students who used to give the NEET exams instead of the real students. The police have arrested four students so far, including the leader of the gang, Naresh Bishroi a student of BSc (Radiology, second year) of AIIMS.

This gang used to make their men sit in place of others in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on a large scale. According to the police statement, Naresh Bishroi. He had connected with many students of the institutes by luring them with the money.

Many AIIMS students are involved

As bifurcated by the Delhi Police, Naresh had included many students of BSC (Radiology, first year) of AIIMS in his gang. A first-year student of AIIMS recently appeared in the NEET exam held across the country. They further stated that three such cases of students giving someone else's exam has come to the notice of police.

According to the information received, RK Puram police station has arrested Naresh on Monday morning when he was giving his second-year examination. The police caught another gang member Sanju Yadav, first-year student of AIIMS BSc (Radiology) red-handed while giving another student's NEET exam.

The police have also arrested two AIIMS students Mahavir and Jitendra for appearing in NEET examination centre in Mavatmal, Nagpur instead of others.

Deal worth Rs 7 lakh

During interrogation, the accused told that they had gone to appear for NEET instead of another on the behest of Naresh Bishroi. He had lured him with a huge amount. At the same time, during interrogation, the accused student Naresh told that the deal was fixed for Rs 7 lakh for the students for whom he had got the examination done. One lakh rupees each was given in advance. It was decided to pay the remaining Rs 6 lakh later.

