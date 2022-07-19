Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NEET 2022: NTA says 'no complaint received about girl been asked to remove innerwear' at Kollam centre

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday commented on the allegations made by a female candidate, stating she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the exam centre in Kerala's Kollam district. The NTA today said no complaint has been received about any girl appearing for the NEET exam, having been asked to remove innerwear.

"Centre Superintendent and Independent Observer as well as City Coordinator, Kollam district have stated that they did not find any such incident happening at the NEET examination centre (Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Kollam)," the NTA said.

The agency, however, confirmed that the candidate did take the exam.

Further, the NTA said, "There was no complaint to anyone during or immediately after the examination. As far as NTA’s dress code for NEET is concerned, it does not permit any such activity alleged by the parent of the candidate."

Meanwhile, the NEET exam centre superintendent in Kollam told NTA that the complaint is fictitious and had been filed with wrong intentions.

The development comes after the Kerala Police had registered a case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments for the NEET exam.

NEET 2022: Kerala education minister seeks Centre's intervention

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has shot off a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking strong against the National Testing Agency (NTA), which allegedly forced girl students to remove their undergarments before entering a NEET exam centre in Kollam district.

In her letter to the Pradhan, the Kerala minister expressed "dismay and shock" at the news of "naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students" who appeared for the NEET examination in the district on Sunday.

Bindu said an agency that has been entrusted with the conduct of the examination allegedly forced the girl participants to strip before entering the test centre for reasons known only to themselves.

"The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected," she said and strongly recommended action against the agency to prevent future occurrences of a similar nature.

"I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner", the minister said.

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told the media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear.

(With inputs from ANI)

