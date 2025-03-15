NCET 2025: Last date to apply approaching, direct link to register here NCET 2025 registration closes on March 16, 2025. Apply now at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET before the deadline. Check application process, correction dates, and exam details here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 on March 16, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied for the entrance exam must complete their registration at the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET before the deadline.

Correction window opens on March 18

NTA has also announced that applicants will be able to edit their submitted forms between March 18 and March 19, 2025. During this period, candidates can make necessary modifications to their application forms via the official website.

The NCET 2025 city information slip will be released in the first week of April, while the admit cards will be available three to four days before the exam date.

How to apply for NCET 2025?

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to complete their application:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. Click on the ‘Register/Login’ link on the homepage. Enter the required details and generate login credentials. Log in using the credentials and fill out the NCET 2025 application form. Upload scanned documents and pay the application fee. Click on the submit button and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

Exam details and languages offered

The NCET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on April 29, 2025, for admissions to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in central and state institutions for the academic session 2025-26.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode (CBT) and will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles.