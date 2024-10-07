Monday, October 07, 2024
     
NCERT textbooks for all grades to be now sold on Amazon as well through authorised sellers

Amazon India has announced a partnership with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to streamline the sale of textbooks at maximum retail price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in the country.

Updated on: October 07, 2024 23:04 IST
NCERT books will now be sold on Amazon as well through authorised sellers
Image Source : INDIA TV Amazon India has partnered with NCERT to expand textbook availability across the nation.

NCERT textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12 as well as for UPSC aspirants will now be sold by authorised sellers on Amazon India website as well, the e-commerce firm said on Monday. Amazon India said that it has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to facilitate the sale of books at maximum retail price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India.

Amazon India said that it has partnered "with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to expand the availability of textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, through Amazon.in".

In addition to serving individual customers, Amazon.in will work with NCERT on bulk ordering for government agencies and schools. "To support this, NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors who will work with sellers on Amazon. in to ensure timely and efficient deliveries," the statement said.

What did Education Minister say?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the collaboration between NCERT and Amazon India is a step towards ensuring that students and educators have access to genuine, affordable resources that will not only help them in their academic journey but also enhance their overall ease of living. "By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon. in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience," Pradhan said.

(With PTI inputs)

