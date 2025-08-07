NCERT sets up expert panel amid controversy over Rajput, Ahom, and Paika history in 'new textbooks' The controversy flared up after it emerged that the Class 8 Social Science textbook depicted Jaisalmer, long regarded as a Rajput stronghold, as belonging to the Maratha Empire.

New Delhi:

Facing criticism over alleged factual errors and omissions in newly revised school textbooks, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a committee of senior experts on Thursday (August 7) to review the feedback and make recommendations. The panel, led by Professor Ranjana Arora, head of NCERT’s Department of Curriculum Studies and Development, will examine concerns raised about the representation of various regional histories, including that of the Rajputs, Ahoms, and Paikas.

Backlash over Jaisalmer, Ahom, and Paika depictions

The textbook row erupted recently when it was discovered that the Class 8 Social Science textbook depicted the Rajput state of Jaisalmer as being part of the Maratha Empire-a portrayal that Chaitanya Raj Singh, a descendant of Jaisalmer’s former royal family, described as “historically misleading and factually baseless.” Singh appealed directly to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to address what he termed “erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven content.”

Objections are not limited to the Rajput history. The portrayal of the Ahoms of Assam and the omission of the 1817 Paika Rebellion have also generated considerable anger. Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called the removal of the Paika Rebellion-a significant anti-British uprising that predated the 1857 Revolt by four decades—a serious erasure of Odisha’s heritage and a disservice to the legacy of the Paikas.

Southern dynasties underrepresented, say critics

Voices from the arts and the South have echoed similar concerns. Actor R Madhavan recently questioned the overemphasis on Mughal and British periods in the new syllabus, pointing out that Southern dynasties like the Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cheras remain underrepresented.

NCERT promises a thorough review

In its official statement, NCERT said it has begun rolling out revised textbooks for Classes 1-8, with those for Classes 9-12 to follow by the end of the year. The council emphasised that it is “routine practice” to examine substantial feedback through institutional mechanisms, stating:

“Whenever substantial feedback or suggestions are received regarding the content or pedagogy of a textbook, a committee comprising domain experts is constituted to carefully deliberate on the matter and recommend appropriate actions.”

What lies ahead?

The newly formed committee will review all representations, ranging from Jaisalmer’s status and Ahom history to the coverage of South Indian dynasties and pedagogical concerns in vocational and physical education books. Once the committee submits its report, NCERT is expected to announce the next steps for possible corrections, ensuring the textbooks reflect balanced and accurate historical narratives.

This episode marks another chapter in India’s ongoing debate over the writing and rewriting of its history, with textbook content remaining at the crossroads of education, politics, and collective memory.