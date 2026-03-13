NBEMS GPAT answer key 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 answer key and response sheet. The candidates can check and download GPAT answer key and response sheet on the official website - natboard.edu.in. GPAT was held on March 7 for admission to the Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme.

The candidates can check and download GPAT answer key 2026 on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on GPAT answer key 2026 PDF link

GPAT answer key will be available for download on the screen

Save GPAT answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on GPAT answer key

The candidates can raise objections on GPAT answer key by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in and clicking on GPAT answer key objection window link. Candidates need to enter login credentials - registration number, roll number, choose questions to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF, and pay GPAT answer key objection window fee.

GPAT result date 2026

After reviewing objections received on GPAT answer key, GPAT result will be announced on the official website - natboard.edu.in on April 7. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download GPAT scorecard. To download GPAT scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number and date of birth. NBEMS GPAT scorecard pdf will appear on the screen for download, save GPAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.

