National Poetry Festival 2026 opens for school students of classes 9 to 12

New Delhi:

Students with a passion for poetry now have an exciting opportunity to present their talent through the National Poetry Festival 2026, an initiative that encourages young readers and performers to celebrate the beauty of literature. The festival is open to students of Classes 9 to 12 from across the country and aims to promote poetry appreciation, confident public speaking, and creative expression among school students.

The organisers have announced that the last date for registration and submission of entries is July 31, 2026. Interested participants are encouraged to complete all the required steps before the deadline to ensure their entry is considered.

Steps to participate in the National Poetry Festival 2026

To participate, students must first visit the Rashtriya e-Pustakalay (ReP) website or mobile application and select a poem from the list provided. They are then required to record a 60–90 second video of themselves reciting the chosen poem. The video should have clear audio, a visible face throughout the recording, and no background music.

After recording, participants must upload the video on their own or their parents’ Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube account. The post should be made from a public account, must tag the official ReP account, and include the hashtag #RashtriyaKavyaUtsav.

The final step is to visit the official ReP website, fill out the online registration form, and submit the link to the uploaded video. Only entries that complete the entire registration process before the deadline will be eligible for participation.

Visit the Rashtriya e-Pustakalay (ReP) website or mobile application and select a poem from the list provided.

Then record a video of 60–90 seconds of reciting a poem with clear video and visible face with no background music.

They must upload the video on their own or parents’ Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube account.

They should tag the official ReP account and use the hashtag #RashtriyaKavyaUtsav.

Visit the official ReP website, fill out the online registration form, and submit the link to the uploaded video.

Importance of the festival

The National Poetry Festival 2026 is more than just a competition. It provides students with a platform to develop confidence, improve communication skills, strengthen their appreciation of literature, and share their voices with a wider audience.

By encouraging young minds to engage with poetry in a creative and meaningful way, the festival nurtures artistic expression while preserving India’s rich literary heritage.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.