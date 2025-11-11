National Education Day 2025: These central schemes aim to promote education - List National Education Day 2025: In order to promote education across the country, the government has taken significant steps through various schemes - PM Vidyalaxmi, National Education Policy (NEP); here are the details of the schemes launched by the government.

National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of country's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. This day highlights the importance of education in shaping India's future.

In order to promote education across the country, the government has taken significant steps through various schemes - PM Vidyalaxmi, National Education Policy (NEP); here are the details of the schemes launched by the government-

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Recently, the government has launched the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme for a brighter future for meritorious students. Under this scheme, meritorious students will get financial support from the government for their quality higher education. This scheme offers education loans for students admitted to the top 860 institutions across India, benefiting over 22 lakh students each year. With a budget allocation of Rs. 3,600 crore from 2024-25 to 2030-31, the scheme aims to assist an additional 7 lakh students. The government has implemented this scheme through a fully digital, transparent, and student-centric platform, PM-Vidyalaxmi ensures easy access and smooth interoperability for students nationwide.

NEP 2020: It was launched on July 29, 2020, and aims to overhaul India's education system to better align with the needs of the 21st century, fostering a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach.

NIRF Ranking: On September 29, 2015, the Ministry of Education launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which marked a pivotal step toward enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education in India. It introduced a structured and transparent system for assessing and ranking universities, colleges, and other institutions, fostering healthy competition and encouraging improvements in education and infrastructure.

SWAYAM Plus: It was launched officially on February 27 by Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. The objective of this scheme was to revolutionize higher education and improve employability by implementing an innovative credit recognition system for industry-relevant courses, emphasizing skill development, and employability, and forging stronger industry partnerships.

NISHTHA: The NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement) was launched on 21st August 2019, by the Ministry of Education. It aims to enhance the professional development of 42 lakh elementary teachers and school heads.