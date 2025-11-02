Mumbai school holiday on November 3: Will schools and colleges remain closed tomorrow? Mumbai experienced light to heavy rainfall on Sunday, prompting concerns about school and college closures on November 3. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Mumbai woke up to a cloudy and damp Sunday morning as intermittent showers lashed various parts of the city and nearby districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for November 2 and placed 16 districts in Maharashtra under a “yellow alert.” The city has been experiencing unseasonal rainfall since late October, with the showers now stretching into November.

Just hours before the ICC Women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa, Navi Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall. The downpour was so strong that groundsmen had to place tires on covers to prevent them from flying off due to gusty winds. The rain is now under control.

IMD forecast for Mumbai

According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to continue seeing light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, November 2, with high humidity levels. The department stated that post-monsoon moisture and cloud cover are keeping temperatures steady without any major drop.Neighbouring areas such as Thane and Navi Mumbai also recorded scattered rainfall throughout the day.

Districts under yellow alert

The IMD has placed the following 16 districts in Maharashtra under a yellow alert: Raigad, Jalgaon, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Will schools and colleges remain closed tomorrow?

As of now, there has been no official notification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra Education Department regarding the closure of schools and colleges on Monday, November 3. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation, and any updates or safety advisories will likely be announced if heavy rainfall continues overnight.