Mumbai school holiday: Are schools closed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune for Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow?

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in several states across the country and schools and colleges are likely be closed in states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where the festival is widely observed.

No official notice has been issued even though schools in many states where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated are likely to stay closed. However, parents and students must check with their specific institutions for confirmed holiday information.

Schools closed in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government has declared a 'state festival' status to ‘Ganeshotsav,’ and hence, all schools across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, will remain closed for the festival, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Not only schools but banks and government offices will also remain closed as Ganesh Chaturthi is a public holiday in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

States where schools closed on Ganesh Chaturthi

In general, states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh observe Ganesh Chaturthi with a public holiday, which often includes closing schools and educational institutes. Official notifications about school holidays generally come from state education departments or respective school boards closer to the festival date.

Know all about Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, that goes on for 10 days, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started on August 27 and will continue until September 6.

The 10-day period, which is known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’ or ‘Vinayak Chavithi’, will be celebrated on August 27, Wednesday, and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

During this time, people welcome Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare delicious treats, and visit pandals throughout the celebration.

