Muharram School Holiday 2026: Andhra Pradesh revises school holiday schedule; check state-wise list

New Delhi:

Muharram is likely to be celebrated in India on June 26, 2026. As Muharram is falling on Friday, June 26, lots of students are keen to know whether they will get a school holiday on that date? For students, Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India, so schools, colleges and offices will be closed on that date.

Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check state-wise list

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has revised the Muharram school holiday schedule for 2026. As per the revised schedule, the optional holiday scheduled for June 16 shifted to June 25, while the general holiday will be observed on June 26.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh has announced June 26, a gazetted holiday in the state. Schools, colleges, government offices will be closed on that date in UP.

Delhi: All government offices, schools and banks will be closed in Delhi on June 26, as it's a gazetted holiday.

Bihar: Schools and colleges in Bihar will be closed on June 26 to observe Muharram.

Muharram is a gazetted holiday in India, so government offices, post offices and banks are closed on the day. Islamic stores, businesses and other organisations may be closed or have reduced opening hours. Those wishing to use public transport on the day may need to contact the local transport authorities to check on timetables.

What is Muharram?

Muharram is the name commonly given to the celebrations held on the 10th day of the month of Muharram. This month is regarded in Islam as the second holiest after Ramadan. Celebrations are held on the 10th day, known as Ashura, to commemorate several important events, the most important being the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, and the parting of the Red Sea by Moses.

Large prayer meetings, parades and marches may cause local disruption to traffic. This is particularly true of areas of India with a predominantly Muslim population.

When is Muharram 2026?

The official start of Muharram in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several other Gulf countries is June 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH. In India, however, the date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Muharram is expected to begin on June 17.

Also Read | Muharram 2026 date announced? Here's when Ashura is expected in India and Saudi Arabia