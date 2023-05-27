MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary exams 2023 dates OUT at mpbse.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exam time table released

MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates. The MPBSE 10th supplementary examination will begin on July 18 and will close on July 27, 2023. The MP Class 12th supplementary exam will be conducted from July 17 to July 27, 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The MPBSE Supplementary exam date sheet is available on the official website-- mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board supply exam 2023 registrations will be conducted between May 31 and June 15, 2023. The candidates who have failed to secure minimum passing marks in the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th exams are eligible to appear for the compartment exams.

While MP Board Class 12 students can appear for supplementary exams in one subject, the MPBSE Class 10th students can take supple exams in two subjects. The admit card for MPBSE supplementary exams can be downloaded from the official website from June 30, 2023, onwards.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary exams 2023