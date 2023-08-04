Modi govt launches Study in India portal to attract international students: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Study in India portal launched

The government on, August 3, launched Study In India (SII) portal for international students that will provide comprehensive information about the Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and one-stop solution for international students for their registration and visa application process. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar jointly launched SII Portal in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the official reports, the website will not only illustrate the academic programmes like undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctoral level programmes but also the courses including Indian Knowledge System like Yoga, Ayurveda, classical arts etc. Students will be able to get all information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information on the website. The portal also has the provision for students to apply in more than one institute/course of their choice.

The SII programme offers a streamlined and well-organized application process for international students seeking higher education opportunities in Indian HEIs. The online platform will now make the entire journey of foreign students from registration to visa approval more comprehensible, enabling them to choose their desired courses, receive institute offer letters and successfully pursue their educational dreams in India.

"SII Portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India. Guided by the NEP, the SII Portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries for shaping a prosperous future," the education minister said.

"With the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making education transcend geo-political boundaries, Study In India Portal is going to be a pivotal step in making India a preferred destination for higher education among students worldwide", Pradhan added.

The SII is Government of India's flagship programme, run by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The goal of this programme is to attract more foreign students to India. The programme also aims to make India the top study destination by providing an affordable, high-quality education that meets global standards, helping to raise the bar for all of higher education.