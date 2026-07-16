MBBS seat matrix 2026-27 OUT; NMC approves 1.36 Lakh MBBS seats across medical colleges

New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has finalised the MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session, approving a total of 1,36,939 undergraduate medical seats across 823 medical colleges in the country, excluding the Institutes of National Importance (INIs). The latest approval reflects a significant expansion in India's medical education capacity, with 9,911 newly sanctioned seats added to 1,27,028 renewed seats.

The updated seat matrix has been issued after approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), the NMC's regulatory body responsible for assessing and approving medical colleges. The approvals include the establishment of new medical colleges as well as an increase in intake capacity at existing institutions.

States with highest increase in MBBS seats



Among all states, Karnataka has emerged as the biggest beneficiary. The state has been allotted 1,300 additional MBBS seats , taking its overall seat count to 15,395, the highest increase recorded this year. Tamil Nadu follows with 950 newly approved seats, raising its total MBBS capacity to 13,999, while Rajasthan has received 900 additional seats, increasing its total to 8,080.

Several other states have also witnessed notable growth in undergraduate medical seats. West Bengal has gained 825 seats, taking its total to 7,200, while Telangana has added 810 seats, pushing its overall tally to 10,250. Uttar Pradesh has secured 800 new seats, bringing its total MBBS capacity to 14,000. Meanwhile, Bihar has been allotted 740 additional seats, increasing its total to 4,160, and Maharashtra has received 400 new seats, taking its overall MBBS seat strength to 13,099.

The increase in seats is expected to strengthen medical education infrastructure and improve opportunities for aspiring MBBS candidates across the country, particularly in states that have expanded their intake through new colleges and enhanced capacities in existing institutions.

State/ UT Seats Andaman & Nicobar 114 Andhra Pradesh 7,465 Arunachal Pradesh 100 Assam 1,875 Bihar 4,160 Chandigarh 200 Chhattisgarh 2,925 Dadar & Nagar Haveli 177 Delhi 1,415 Goa 250 Gujarat 7,750 Haryana 2,960 Himachal Pradesh 871 Jammu & Kashmir 1,675 Jharkhand 1,500 Karnataka 15,395 Kerala 5,704 Madhya Pradesh 6,020 Maharashtra 13,099 Manipur 550 Meghalaya 250 Mizoram 100 Nagaland 100 Odisha 2,950 Puducherry 1,780 Punjab 1,850 Rajasthan 8,080 Sikkim 200 Tamil Nadu 13,999 Telangana 10,250 Tripura 500 Uttar Pradesh 14,000 Uttarakhand 1,475 West Bengal 7,200

NMC releases strict advisory

Along with releasing the seat matrix, the NMC has also issued a strict advisory to all medical colleges regarding admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The Commission has made it clear that institutions must admit students only against the intake approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board.

The NMC warned that admissions made beyond the sanctioned capacity would be treated as a violation of the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed under it. Such violations, the Commission said, would invite appropriate regulatory and penal action against the concerned medical college or institution.

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