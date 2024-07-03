Manipur schools to remain closed tomorrow due to incessant rainfall | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur schools closed tomorrow

The state government of Manipur has declared a holiday for all educational institutions due to a flood-like situation in the state. According to the order passed by the state government, all schools in Manipur will remain closed till Thursday, June 4 while the government offices were closed on Wednesday. All students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.

More than 1,000 people affected

According to the officials, Excessive rainfall caused flooding at several places in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts after two major rivers breached embankments.

The Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba River at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East.

The Iril River also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.

"Huge volumes of river water entered residential localities… Over a 3-km stretch of the India-Myanmar road has also been flooded and more than 1,000 people were affected,” he said.

Relief and rescue operations are underway for the affected people, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of a 25-year-old man, who fell into the Senapati river on Tuesday afternoon, was retrieved by a team of the Indian Red Cross Society with help from locals, the officials said.

Several parts of the northeastern state have been lashed by heavy rain in the last few days.

(With Inputs from PTI)