Majority of Delhi University UG students skip 4th year of FYUP; know why - Explained

New Delhi:

Majority of Delhi University UG students has skipped fourth year of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). As per the data shared by the Ministry of Education, 43,485 students opted out from fourth year of FYUP programme in 2026, followed by Manipur University (1,639), Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (1,171).

Meanwhile, the top central universities like - Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia has a low exit rate in the fourth year programme. According to the data provided by Minister of State, Education, Sukanta Majumdar, a total of 122 students exited in fourth year from FYUP programme in JNU, while just one in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Why are students skipped fourth year programme?

The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) provided multiple exit options for students studying Under Graduate programme. Some students avail this provision for various reasons, including securing admission to professional programmes such as MBA, obtaining employment after completing three years of study, or owing to personal or other circumstances, said Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Centre increases grants to Central Universities

The Centre has increased grants provided to Central Universities from Rs ₹5,634.85 crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹17,067.79 crore in FY 2025-26. These funds are utilized by the Universities for meeting their academic, administrative and infrastructural requirements in accordance with their priorities and approved plans. Further, Central Universities are advised from time to time to make efforts to fill vacant posts in accordance with the applicable recruitment rules and procedures, the minister said.

5 central universities with highest exit rate in fourth year programme

Name of central university Students opted out of fourth year of FYUP in 2026 Delhi University 43485 Manipur University 1639 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 1171 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 394 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 280

5 central universities with lowest exit rate in fourth year programme

Name of central university Students opted out of fourth year of FYUP in 2026 Jamia Millia Islamia 1 Mahatma Gandhi Central University 3 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 4 Central University of Kerala 7 Sikkim University 8

Meanwhile, there are around 20 central universities which has a "zero" exit rate - Banaras Hindu University, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University of Odisha, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Tamil Naidu, Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), University of Allahabad, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Assam University, Tezpur University, Rajiv Gandhi University, North-Eastern Hill University, Mizoram University, Nagaland University, Tripura University.

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