Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Will schools and colleges in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram remain closed on October 7? Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2025: All schools and colleges in Delhi and Noida will remain shut on October 7 in view of Valmiki Jayanti.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has announced that all schools and colleges in the national capital will remain shut on October 7 (Tuesday) in view of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has included Valmiki Jayanti on its list of holidays in the official calendar, which means all government schools and colleges will remain closed on this occasion.

Apart from schools and colleges, all government offices will also stay shut in the city-state on October 7.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had hailed Maharishi Valmiki and said that his teachings in Ramayana promote equal opportunities and stay united in the fight against evil. "The country will not develop unless all the sections of the society progress together," Gupta had said in her address at an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Uttar Pradesh

Like Delhi, all schools and colleges will stay shut in entire Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, as Valmiki Jayanti has been declared a public holiday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. All government offices will also stay shut in the state.

"October 7 is the auspicious birth anniversary of the revered Maharishi Valmiki. We are announcing that it will be a public holiday in the state on that day," CM Adityanath had said earlier.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, will remain closed on October 7, as Valmiki Jayanti is state holiday in here.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pargat Diwas, is observed every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. This festival, which is popularly among the Balmiki section of the society, is observed on the Purnima of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar every year. This year, Valmiki Jayanti would be celebrated on October 7.

In 2024, it was observed on October 17.

Also Read - Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools, colleges to remain closed in THESE states on October 7 - Check details here

Also Read - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Is Indian stock market open or closed on October 7? Check here