Maharashtra weather update: Palghar declares holiday for students amid heavy rainfall alert

Palghar:

Amid a forecast of intense rainfall, schools and colleges in Maharashtra’s Palghar district will remain closed for students on July 7 (Monday), officials confirmed. According to an advisory issued by District Collector Indu Rani Jakhad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours in isolated pockets.

While students have been granted a precautionary holiday, teaching and non-teaching staff are required to report to work and support disaster management efforts as directed by local authorities.

Palghar authorities urge caution amid ongoing heavy rainfall

The Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has issued a strong advisory urging residents to stay indoors and avoid flood-prone areas, as the region remains under the grip of continuous heavy rainfall.

In a statement released earlier, District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, confirmed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the district under alert, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Residents have been warned not to cross swollen rivers, canals, or submerged bridges, due to dangerously strong water currents. The advisory specifically cautions students to travel only via safe and established routes, and to stay home if such routes are inaccessible, while informing school authorities accordingly.

With water levels expected to rise further, the administration has placed rescue and disaster response teams on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Man rescued from flooded bridge in Palghar after 1 hour ordeal

A 50-year-old man was safely rescued on Saturday after being stranded for nearly an hour on a flooded river bridge in Vikramgad taluka of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The man, Pandu Kalu More, a resident of Mauje Hatane Gavthan, attempted to cross the Deharje bridge, which lacks side protection walls, around 10:15 am, but was trapped mid-way due to a strong water current over the submerged structure.

Upon receiving the alert, the District Disaster Control Cell initially planned to deploy a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. However, after reviewing a video showing the man's vulnerable position, authorities feared he might be swept away before formal rescue teams could arrive.

According to Vivekanand Kadam, head of the Disaster Control Cell, instructions were then issued to the local tehsildar to mobilise nearby volunteers. A group of local youths responded swiftly and successfully brought More to safety by 11:15 am.

The incident underscores the life-threatening risks posed by flooded infrastructure and the critical role of community responders in such emergencies.