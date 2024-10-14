Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Maharashtra Skill University to be named after late Industrialist Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Skill Development University has been named after the late philanthropist Ratan Tata. This decision has been taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai today, October 14.

October 14, 2024
In a significant move, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to change the name of Maharashtra Skill University. The university will now be named after the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The government has taken this decision to honor the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. Maharashtra Skill Development University will now be known as Ratan Tata University.

On October 9, the industrialist passed away, and the entire country mourned this great loss. Ratan Tata dedicated his entire life to improving the country and giving India a new identity. In his memory, this decision has been made after his passing.

The Chief Minister has formally proposed that the industrialist be awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in recognition of his significant role in shaping India's future.

