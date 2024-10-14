Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Maharashtra Skill University to be named after late industrialist Ratan Tata

In a significant move, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to change the name of Maharashtra Skill University. The university will now be named after the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The government has taken this decision to honor the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. Maharashtra Skill Development University will now be known as Ratan Tata University.

On October 9, the industrialist passed away, and the entire country mourned this great loss. Ratan Tata dedicated his entire life to improving the country and giving India a new identity. In his memory, this decision has been made after his passing.

The Chief Minister has formally proposed that the industrialist be awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in recognition of his significant role in shaping India's future.