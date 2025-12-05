Maharashtra schools closure today: 25,000 schools to remain shut as teachers launch statewide agitation Maharashtra schools closure today: Both the teaching and non-teaching staff have called the strike to press for their demands, just ahead of the 10th-grade board exams. Although it did not have much impact in Mumbai, many schools in Marathwada will remain closed.

Mumbai:

Nearly 25,000 schools are expected to remain shut today, December 5 amid statewide agitation called by teacher's bodies. Out of the 25,000 schools, approximately 18,000 schools for grades 9 and 10 remained completely suspended. Both the teaching and non-teaching staff have called the strike to press for their demands, just ahead of the 10th-grade board exams. Although it did not have much impact in Mumbai, many schools in Marathwada will remain closed.

Key demands

• Reconsideration of teacher adjustment

• Stopping the TET requirement

• Reducing the burden of online and non-academic work

• Implementing old education-related schemes

• Ending the contract system.

Meanwhile, the government issued a stern warning saying that teaching and non-teaching staff will face strict action and their one day's salary will be deducted. Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Dr. Mahesh Palkar has given strict instructions to the education officers of all the districts and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to open the schools.

Growing resentment among teachers

The anger of teachers' organisations has increased further after the government issued the salary cut order. The Metropolitan Teachers' Association has stated, "One-day salary cut is an attack on teachers' rights. Our organization will support the movement." The teachers' union said that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2026

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the dates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10), Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12 exams 2026. The Maharashtra Board SSC, Class 10 exam will be held from February 20 to March 18, while HSC, Class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 11, 2026.

For details on Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exams, please visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in.