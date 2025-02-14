Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 lottery selection list to be out today, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra RTE admission lottery selection list today

Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 lottery selection list will be released today, February 14, 2025, following the draw conducted on February 10. Parents of the shortlisted candidates can complete the admission formalities between February 14 to February 28. The Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 lottery selection list for the academic session 2025-26 will be published on the official website. Parents who applied under the 25 per cent reservation quota for economic sections will get result notifications through SMS on their registered mobile numbers over the next four to five days.

Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 lottery selection list: How to check results?

Parents will be able to check the Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 lottery selection list by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Navigate to the RTE admission selection list.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, you need to enter your application number, date of birth and other details.

RTE admission selection list will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra RTE admission selection list for future reference.

According to the data, a total of 61,687 applications were received for 18,507 seats in 960 schools in the Pune district alone. Eligible students can enter private schools for free through the RTE admissions process, which is supervised by the Directorate of Primary Education. The fees of the students engaged in this program are reimbursed to these schools by the state government. To verify the documents of the students who will be shortlisted for admission, verification committees have been formed under the supervision of Group Education Officers and Administrative Officers.