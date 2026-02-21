Maharashtra HSC paper leak row: Class 12 Chemistry paper circulated on WhatsApp

Nagpur:

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra board exams 2026, an incident of paper leak was reported from an exam centre in Nagpur. As per reports, the Maharashtra Board HSC Chemistry paper was circulated on social media application - WhatsApp, an hour before the exam. The Maharashtra Board HSC, Class 12 Chemistry exam was held on February 18.

The paper leak was reported from St. Ursula Girls' High School & Junior College, Nagpur where a student was caught operating WhatsApp in her smartphone. The police has started investigation and found that a teacher from a private tuition centre was the mastermind of paper leak and around 13 students were involved in solving the paper.

The investigation also revealed that not only HSC Chemistry, but HSC Physics paper held on February 16 was also circulated on WhatsApp. Maharashtra HSC exam will be held from February 10 to March 11 while SSC (Class 10) exam from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC exams 2026: Key guidelines to follow

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Prohibited items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on Maharashtra HSC, SSC exams 2026, please visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in.