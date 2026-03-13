Maharashtra: Colleges to face action for denying admission to girl students under fee waiver scheme

Mumbai:

The colleges in Maharashtra will face action if they deny admission to girl students under the tuition fee waiver scheme, said minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday, warning that affiliation of such institutes could be cancelled. The decision was taken two years ago to wave girls' tuition fees to boost women's participation in higher education, Patil said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Due to the scheme, there is a sharp increase in enrollment of girl students in colleges. "The number of girl students has increased from 85,068 in the 2023-24 academic year to 1,15,800, registering a rise of about 41 per cent," he said. Patil said that some colleges were asking students to first pay the fees and then claim reimbursement. "If any college refuses admission to eligible girl students on the grounds of fees, we will not hesitate to initiate action, including cancellation of affiliation," the minister said, reported PTI.

The government is working to simplify the scholarship application process and reduce documentation requirements on the MahaDBT portal. The number of documents required for scholarship applications has been reduced from 17 to eight, while efforts are underway to further streamline verification procedures, he said. He added that the state government is prioritising the timely disbursal of scholarships and reimbursements to colleges.

"Scholarships will be treated with priority, similar to salary payments, so that students do not face difficulties," the minister said. The minister said that students who do not get hostel accommodation are eligible for a monthly allowance of up to Rs 6,000 to support their stay.

Patil also informed the House that the government is considering expansion of the "earn and learn" initiative under which students can work in college libraries, laboratories or campus activities and receive a stipend of around Rs 2,000 per month, PTI reported.