KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Registration ends today; Direct link

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conclude the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admission for 2023-2024 academic session today, April 17. The KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 application form is available and the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

To ensure smooth and quick filling of the application form, applicants have to keep ready details including a valid mobile number, email address, photograph of the child seeking admission, scan copy of the child’s birth certificate, details of government certificate and transfer details of parent/grandparent.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Age Criteria

The minimum age limit required for admission in Class 1 is six years as of March 31, 2023. Parent or guardians who are looking for their children to get a seat in KVS will have to upload the birth certificate of their child while filling in the online application form.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: List of Documents Required

Birth certificate

Photo of the child seeking admission

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Proof of residence of the child

For children applying under Single Girl Child category, an affidavit needs to be submitted.

A certificate of retirement for retired uniformed Defence employees.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Applicants can follow the simple steps given here to apply for the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023

Go to the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Click on the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 application form link.

Enter basic details and generate login credentials.

Fill out the complete application form and cross-verify details.

Upload the necessary document and click on the submit button.

Make payment of the application fee and download the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 application form.

Print a copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Applicaiton Form