KVS admission list 2026-27: Second provisional list for Class 1 admission at admission.kvs.gov.in

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the second provisional list to Class 1 admission for the 2026-27 academic session. The candidates can check the KVS Class 1, Balvatika lottery admission result on the official websites - kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download KVS Class 1 second provisional list. To download, visit the official websites - kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in and click on Balvatika Second Provisional Selection List 2026 or Lottery Result 2026 list link. Choose school and relevant region. Download KVS lottery Class 1 admission list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in

Select Balvatika Second Provisional Selection List 2026 or Lottery Result 2026 list link

Choose school and relevant region

Download KVS lottery Class 1 admission list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS lottery result 2026: Documents required for admission

These are the following documents required at the time of admission -

Online registration form Birth certificate, category certificate Residence proof Aadhaar card Medical/ blood group.

KVS admission schedule 2026-27

Provisional List (2nd) - April 16 Provisional List (3rd) - April 21 Admissions for Balvatika: April 15 to 20 Last date for admissions: June 30. Commencement of classes for Class 1 and Balvatika - April 20 .

Eligibility criteria

For KVS Class 1 admission, an applicant must be 6 years old as of March 31, 2026.

For Balvatika 1 Admission, Applicants should be between 3 and 4 years old.

For Balvatika 2 Admission, Applicants should be between 4 and 5 years old.

For Balvatika 3 Admission, Applicants should be between 5 and 6 years old.

Parents have been advised to regularly check the official KVS website for updates on the admission process, including the release of merit lists and further instructions.

For details on KVS admission 2026-27, please visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.