Krishna Janmashtami: Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Monday; check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Aug 26

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to be celebrated on August 26. The auspicious Hindu festival marks the birth of the Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, schools, colleges and banks in many regions will remain closed. This festival holds special importance in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Mathura, where Lord Krishna was born, and in Vrindavan, where he spent his childhood. On this auspicious occasion, Schools, and colleges in several states will observe a holiday, allowing students to participate in the festivities.

While Janmashtami is widely celebrated, some states have decided not to close the schools. Students and parents are advised to confirm with their school authorities regarding the holiday on August 26. Here we have listed the states where schools will remain closed on August 26. Have a look.

Schools in THESE states will remain closed

State Place Gujarat Ahmedabad Odisha Bhubaneshwar Chandigarh Chandigarh (Union Territory) Tamil Nadu Chennai Uttarakhand Dehradun Sikkim Gangtok Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Rajasthan Jaipur Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Uttar Pradesh Kanpur West Bengal Kolkata Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Bihar Patna Chhattisgarh Raipur Jharkhand Ranchi Meghalaya Shillong Himachal Pradesh Shimla Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Schools in THESE states will remain open

State Place Tripura Agartala Mizoram Aizawl Maharashtra Belapur Karnataka Belagavi Karnataka Bengaluru Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Assam Guwahati Manipur Imphal Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Kerala Kochi Nagaland Kohima Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra Nagpur Delhi (National Capital Territory) New Delhi Goa Panaji Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

How can students celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2024?

Janmashtami Celebration at schools provide a vibrant and enriching experience. Students can learn about Lord Krishna's life by dressing up, decorations, and cultural performances. Activities like devotional songs, storytelling, and artistic crafts, can help to connect more deeply to the celebration. Engaging in Handi brings enthusiasm and fun to the learning process for older students.