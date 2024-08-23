Friday, August 23, 2024
     
  Krishna Janmashtami: Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Monday; check full list

Krishna Janmashtami: Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Monday; check full list

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Schools in various states will remain closed in various parts of the country. Checklist of the states where schools and colleges will remain open.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 16:23 IST
Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Aug 26
Image Source : FILE Schools in THESE states will remain closed on Aug 26

This year, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to be celebrated on August 26. The auspicious Hindu festival marks the birth of the Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, schools, colleges and banks in many regions will remain closed. This festival holds special importance in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Mathura, where Lord Krishna was born, and in Vrindavan, where he spent his childhood. On this auspicious occasion, Schools, and colleges in several states will observe a holiday, allowing students to participate in the festivities. 

While Janmashtami is widely celebrated, some states have decided not to close the schools. Students and parents are advised to confirm with their school authorities regarding the holiday on August 26. Here we have listed the states where schools will remain closed on August 26. Have a look.

Schools in THESE states will remain closed

State Place
Gujarat Ahmedabad
Odisha Bhubaneshwar
Chandigarh Chandigarh (Union Territory)
Tamil Nadu Chennai
Uttarakhand Dehradun
Sikkim  Gangtok
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad
Rajasthan Jaipur
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu
Uttar Pradesh Kanpur
West Bengal  Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow
Bihar Patna
Chhattisgarh Raipur
Jharkhand Ranchi
Meghalaya Shillong
Himachal Pradesh Shimla
Jammu and Kashmir  Srinagar

Schools in THESE states will remain open

State Place
Tripura Agartala
Mizoram  Aizawl
Maharashtra  Belapur
Karnataka  Belagavi 
Karnataka Bengaluru 
Madhya Pradesh  Bhopal
Assam Guwahati
Manipur  Imphal
Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar
Kerala  Kochi 
Nagaland  Kohima
Maharashtra  Mumbai
Maharashtra  Nagpur
Delhi (National Capital Territory)  New Delhi
Goa  Panaji
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

How can students celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2024?

Janmashtami Celebration at schools provide a vibrant and enriching experience. Students can learn about Lord Krishna's life by dressing up, decorations, and cultural performances. Activities like devotional songs, storytelling, and artistic crafts, can help to connect more deeply to the celebration. Engaging in Handi brings enthusiasm and fun to the learning process for older students.  

