Government directs Kota coaching class operators to ensure stress-free environment for aspirants

Kota Suicide Case: Citizens are in shock after three aspirants in Rajasthan's Kota committed suicide. Concerning the situation, the government has asked the coaching class operators to make the environment stress-free. The Inspector general of Police G. Prasanna Jeet Khemsara held a meeting with the coaching class operators and directed them to form an action plan to put an end to suicide cases there and make a favorable environment for the aspirants. Khemsara also stressed availing a week off for the students.

Inspector General of Police, on Tuesday, held a meeting with the coaching operators where the discussion was done on the compliance of the guidelines issued for coaching institutes. It was also decided to form an action plan to make the students stress-free to prevent depression and suicide. The IG later told the media that the coaching institute operators have been asked to prepare an action plan so that the children can stay stress-free and get a decent school-college kind environment in the coaching institutes.

He said that soon the action plan will be made by the coaching directors, which will be implemented. However, regarding what kind of action plan it will be, the IG said that the coaching directors will make the plan and place it before the administration. In the meeting, the IG instructed all the coaching institutes to follow the guidelines made for coaching. Along with this, instructions have also been given to the police officers to check and ensure from time to time whether the guidelines were being followed or not.

In the meeting, he also discussed with the police officers the way to deal with such cases. There is also a provision for counseling and mentoring of children in the guidelines. Although the coaching institutes claim that this arrangement has been made by all the coaching operators, a lot needs to be done.

In Kota, there was also a discussion about the coaching holiday on Sunday to make the children studying in coaching institutes stress-free. It was discussed that after all, one day's rest should be given to the children and also the number of children in the classroom should be limited.

At present, the situation is such that the children do not get rest on Sundays and the children have tests on Sundays too. Also, 100 to 200 children study in a classroom. It was also discussed that the ranking of the test conducted in the coaching institutes should not be released, but only the numbers of the children should be released.

Lakhs of students visit Kota to prepare for medical and engineering exams. However, the cases of depression among them and suicides have shaken the city.

(with inputs from IANS)

