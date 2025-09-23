Kolkata rains: Calcutta and Jadavpur University suspend classes as rain paralyses normal life Torrential overnight rain left Kolkata reeling on Tuesday, killing at least four people due to electrocution and paralysing life in the city as rainwater inundated vast areas, crippled transport services and brought traffic and trains to a grinding halt.

Kolkata:

In the wake of the heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging, the Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) suspended all academic activities on Tuesday in Kolkata. In a statement, the CU Registrar said due to heavy overnight rain and waterlogging in different parts of Kolkata, the scheduled semester exams in different subjects for Tuesday (September 23) have been cancelled.

"The dates when the exams will be held will be announced later," the notice said. The JU in an official notice said that due to heavy downpour on Monday midnight and early Tuesday, all academic activities are being suspended for the day.

Four dead in heavy rains in Kolkata

The development comes as torrential overnight rain left Kolkata reeling on Tuesday, killing at least four people due to electrocution and paralysing life in the city as rainwater inundated vast areas, crippled transport services and brought traffic and trains to a grinding halt.

Because of the heavy rains, several vehicles were stranded on arterial roads, commuters were seen wading through waist-deep water at several intersections, and Metro services were suspended on a long stretch of the Blue Line as the city struggled to cope with one of its heaviest spells of rain in years.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Firoz Ali Khan (50) of Beniapukur, Pranatosh Kundu (62) of Netaji Nagar, and Mumtaz Bibi (70) of Ekbalpur, besides an unidentified person in Gariahat. "So far, we have received information of four deaths due to electrocution in different places in the city," Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told PTI.

Waterlogging, traffic jams reported in several places

Traffic movement was severely affected across most arterial roads, with vehicles stranded for hours in knee-to-waist-deep water at key intersections such as Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala, and College Street.

Hakim said that most parts of the city were waterlogged and teams of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were working round the clock to drain out the water.

"Our officers are working hard. But the canals and rivers are full of water and every time water is drained out, more is getting inside the city. We fear that the high tide which is around 1.30 PM today, may not help in our efforts to drain out the excessive water from the city. It would be around 10 PM when the situation could be expected to improve," Hakim said.

School holiday declared in Kolkata

Many schools declared a holiday as students and staff could not make their way through flooded streets. Office-goers too faced severe hardships due to lack of public transport and traffic snarls.

Train and Metro Railway services were also badly hit. Significant waterlogging was reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, prompting suspension of services on this stretch.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said in order to ensure passengers' safety, services were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours.

With inputs from PTI