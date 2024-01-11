KK Pathak resigns from his post of Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department: Know the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA KK Pathak

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has resigned from his post. KK Pathak's resignation letter has come to light, in which, it is written, 'I KK Pathak automatically resign the charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar'. Before resigning, KK Pathak had gone on a long leave for seven days. He was on leave till 16 January. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he suddenly reached his office and attended a departmental meeting.

After this meeting, he wrote a letter to his department and the General Administration Department about leaving his post. It is being said that the government has not yet approved KK Pathak to step down from the post.

KK Pathak was on leave till 16th January

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak took seven days of sudden leave, due to which, many speculations were being made. One of the speculations was about his leaving the post. It was said that there was pressure on him to leave the post and hence he has gone on leave.

KK Pathak is one of Nitish's special officers

KK Pathak, who is one of Nitish's special officers, is counted among the tough officers of the state. Before the Education Department, KK Pathak worked in many departments of the Bihar Government. KK Pathak has also been criticized for some reforms made in the education department.