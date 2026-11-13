Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027 OUT; check time table

The Kerala Board has announced the exam dates for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary (HSE) Plus 1 and Plus 2 examinations. The Kerala SSLC exam is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30, while the plus one, two exams will be conducted from March 2 to 30, 2027. All the examinations will begin at 9:30 am. The students can check the SSLC, 10th date sheet on the official website - sslcexamkerala.gov.in and plus two time table at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC, 10th time table 2027

March 1 - First Language – Part I

March 3 - First Language - Part II

March 5 - Third Language - Hindi/ General Knowledge

March 8 - Sanskrit

March 12 - Physics

March 16 - Second Language (English)

March 18 - Biology

March 23 - Social Science

March 30 - Mathematics.

Kerala Plus One Time Table 2027

March 2 - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 8 - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 12 - Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 15 - Part I English

March 17 - Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 19 - Mathematics

March 22 - Economics, Electronic Systems

March 24 - Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 29 - Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 30 - Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature.

Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2027

March 2 - Part II languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

March 8 - Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 12 - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 15 - Economics, Electronic Systems

March 17 - Mathematics

March 19 - Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 22 - Part I English

March 24 - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 29 - Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 30 - Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics.

How to download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table 2027

The students can check and download Kerala SSLC time table 2027 on the official website - sslcexamkerala.gov.in and Plus Two at dhsekerala.gov.in. To download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table, students need to visit the official portal and click on date sheets PDF link. Kerala SSLC, Plus Two date sheets PDF will be available for download, save SSLC, Plus Two time table PDF and take a print out.

Click on Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table link on the official portals

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table 2027 PDF and take a print out.

For details on Kerala SSLC, Plus Two time table, please visit the official websites.

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